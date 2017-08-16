Church fire in Burlington

Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 9:48 AM ET

Church fire in Burlington1:09

A fire broke out at Trinity Baptist Church in Burlington overnight.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for August 15, 2017

The National for August 15, 2017

46:26

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss