CFL State of the League address LIVE
Air Date: Nov 24, 2017 8:30 AM ET
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie news conference at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa
Top News Headlines
- Looking for bargains online? Who you are can affect what you pay
- Mosque bombing, gunfire in Egypt's north Sinai leave dozens dead
- Can the man they call 'The Crocodile' be a leader for all of Zimbabwe — not just for the ruling party?
- Comparing marijuana to fentanyl is social conservatism without a clue: Robyn Urback
- Oscar Pistorius's sentence more than doubled to 13 years, 5 months
Don't Miss
-
MARKETPLACE
Looking for bargains online? Who you are can affect what you pay
-
Updated
Mosque bombing, gunfire in Egypt's north Sinai leave dozens dead
-
Can the man they call 'The Crocodile' be a leader for all of Zimbabwe — not just for the ruling party?
-
Opinion
Comparing marijuana to fentanyl is social conservatism without a clue: Robyn Urback
-
Oscar Pistorius's sentence more than doubled to 13 years, 5 months
-
Coming Up
Justin Trudeau in Labrador this morning to apologize to N.L. residential school survivors
-
Video
CFL State of the League address LIVE
LIVE
-
CBC in Puerto Rico
Desperate for electricity, Puerto Rico children's hospital goes solar
-
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe
-
Sobeys to lay off 800 workers across Canada
-
Online sales surge in U.S. on eve of Black Friday
-
CBC Investigates
Former Liberal senator battling CRA over $350K tax bill
-
Ottawa turns to U.S. tech giants too often: internal memo
-
Analysis
Hollywood stars on the defensive as scandals prompt tough questions
-
Cumberland Sound, a spa retreat for bowhead whales in need of deep exfoliation