CBC Windsor announcement LIVE

Air Date: Aug 14, 2017 7:10 AM ET

CBC Windsor announcement LIVE0:00

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Quebec horseback rider back in saddle after paralyzing accident

Quebec horseback rider back in saddle after paralyzing accident

1:42

Quebec horseback rider Lyne Joly was left paralyzed from the neck down after a riding accident last year. Now, thanks to a special stabilizing saddle adapter, she is riding horses again

Right Communications

Don't Miss