CBC Windsor announcement LIVE

Air Date: Aug 14, 2017 7:10 AM ET
- Canada had 2 meetings with North Korean officials this week
- Oops! StatsCan says it was wrong about number of English speakers in Quebec
- Bountiful, B.C., pair in child-bride case sentenced to jail time
- What could it be? Islanders puzzled over mysterious beach debris
- U.S. arsenal 'locked and loaded,' Trump warns North Korea
Quebec horseback rider back in saddle after paralyzing accident
1:42
Quebec horseback rider Lyne Joly was left paralyzed from the neck down after a riding accident last year. Now, thanks to a special stabilizing saddle adapter, she is riding horses again
-
How open are Canada's borders?
With the future of U.S. immigration policy in doubt, many refugees and asylum seekers are flocking to Canada, and the Canadian government has promised to keep its borders open
-
Nova Scotia’s great white sharks may hold key to species’ survival
Researchers hope that two great white sharks feasting in Nova Scotia waters will help reveal the at-risk species’ mating secrets
-
-
