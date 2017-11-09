CBC News special : Remembrance Day 2017 LIVE

Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

CBC News special : Remembrance Day 2017 LIVE0:00

The CBC’s Rosemary Barton and Ian Hanomansing host coverage of the national memorial service in Ottawa

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 08, 2017

The National for November 08, 2017

47:27

Right Communications

Don't Miss