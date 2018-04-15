CBC News Network's Michael Serapio speaks with Danny Makki, a freelance journalist who was in Damascus when the airstrikes took place. Makki is also a commentator on the Syria conflict for Open Democracy - a global media organization that focuses on human rights.
