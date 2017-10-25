The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

CBC Manitoba discusses the spread of meth in Winnipeg LIVE

Air Date: Oct 25, 2017 7:30 PM ET

CBC Manitoba discusses the spread of meth in Winnipeg LIVE0:00

Join CBC's Jill Coubrough and she discusses the spread of meth addiction in Winnipeg with a social worker and a former meth user.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

A hospice story: The 'amazing' last days of Diana Fitzharris

A hospice story: The 'amazing' last days of Diana Fitzharris

17:09

Hospice care helped Diana Fitzharris, a Canadian woman diagnosed with ALS, to more comfortably live out her final days in the company of her husband and 14-year-old daughter. CBC producer Diane Grant, whose own husband died in hospice care, shares their heart-wrenching story

Right Communications

Don't Miss