CBC Cooks Local LIVE

Air Date: Aug 17, 2017 11:30 AM ET

CBC Cooks Local LIVE0:00

Join CBC Host Ismaila Alfa and Chef Beau Schell of The Merchant Kitchen for a live cooking demonstration. Chef Beau Schell will teach you recipes using ingredients found at the Downtown Winnipeg Biz Farmers' Market.

