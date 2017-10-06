Carolyn Bennett announcement on Sixties Scoop LIVE
Air Date: Oct 06, 2017 9:30 AM ET
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett announces an agreement in principle with survivors of the Sixties Scoop
