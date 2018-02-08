Carleigh Baker, Sharon Bala

Air Date: Feb 12, 2018 12:00 AM ET

- Carleigh Baker on her short story collection Bad Endings - Bedside Books: Shannon Graham on 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad - Sharon Bala on her Canada Reads 2018 contender The Boat People - David Huebert on his short story collection Peninsula Sinking - Susan Currie on her novel The Mask That Sang

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for February 07, 2018

The National for February 07, 2018

53:46

Don't Miss