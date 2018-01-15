Canadian Olympic flag-bearer announcement LIVE

Air Date: Jan 16, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Canadian Olympic flag-bearer announcement LIVE0:00

Watch live today at 11:30 ET as the Canadian Olympic Committee unveils its flag-bearer for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Legalizing recreational marjiuana in Canada and what's at stake

Legalizing recreational marjiuana in Canada and what's at stake

13:47

Don't Miss