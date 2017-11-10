Both the story and the man seemed larger than life.

Dudley Seymour's nickname was "Tiny," though he stood over six feet, six inches tall and weighed 360 pounds.

The towering First World War veteran told a memorable yarn that caught the attention of some news outlets — including the CBC — in 1960.

Dudley 'Tiny' Seymour was a guest on CBC's Front Page Challenge on May 17, 1960. (Front Page Challenge/CBC Digital Archives)

On a trip overseas, Seymour claimed to have found something special he had buried near Ypres, Belgium, when serving in the war some four decades before.

It was rum that he'd never been able to enjoy.

"I was given these two jars of rum by one of our captains," Seymour said, when recounting the tale on CBC's Front Page Challenge on May 17, 1960.

He'd been told to give them to a major, but that wasn't possible as that officer had been "knocked out." Instead, Seymour ended up burying the booze.

In 1959, Seymour took a trip back to Belgium and, apparently, dug up the rum in the spot where he'd left it.

But how did he remember where the jugs were?