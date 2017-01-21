Canadian women are donning their "pussyhats" and heading south in buses and cars to take part in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, which is expected to draw about 200,000 protesters who disavow the policies and presidency of Donald Trump.

Demonstrators at Saturday's march will include gun safety advocates, environmentalists, and human rights and women's rights activists. A series of solidarity marches in cities across Canada and around the globe will unfold at the same time.

Toronto's Lisa Kinsella says she's travelling to Washington with her stepdaughter. She was particularly disturbed by comments Trump made on the campaign trail regarding women, immigrants, Muslims, African-Americans, people with disabilities, gays and lesbians.

"The Women's March on Washington will send a strong message to president-elect Trump and his government that women's rights are human rights," said Kinsella in an email interview. "It will let him know that the world is watching, and that women stand together, regardless of our citizenship."

'Pussyhat' project takes hold

Gillian Sonin, a spokeswoman for the Canadian Women's March group, says eight buses will travelling to Washington.

"This march, this movement, has given thousands of women across the country — and millions around the world — a way to show our collective power," she told CBC News.

Similarly, Doreen Brazier of Lethbridge, Alta., says she was upset by Trump's victory. Brazier has joined the Pussyhat Project, a grassroots movement that encouraged activists to knit hats with cat ears on top to wear at the Women's March on Washington. The hats refer to Trump's lewd comment that he could grab women without impunity.

30 marches across Canada

A total of 30 marches will be held on Saturday in Canada. Thousands are expected to participate in Toronto and Vancouver.

Singer k.d. lang confirmed she plans to attend the rally in Calgary. She tweeted that she will not be performing at the event but rather, "I imagine I will be yelling!"

Ok, @kdlang is going to the #womensmarch in #Calgary. You *have* to come now! #wmwcanada #sistersofthenorth https://t.co/bJkvMLvOxo — @CdnWomenMarch

Sonnet L'Abbe, the Nanaimo spokeswoman for the Canadian Women's March, says 250 people have signed up for the protest in her city.

Gloria Steinem, Katy Perry to speak at U.S. rally

The program for the rally in Washington will unfold as follows:

8 a.m. gathering at 3rd Street and Independence Avenue.

9 a.m. pre-rally with speakers and music.

10 a.m. official rally begins with speakers and performers including singer Katy Perry , actress America Ferrera and comedian Amy Schumer .

, actress and comedian . 1 p.m. march begins down Constitution Avenue.

The march was conceived when Teresa Shook, a retired attorney in Hawaii, posted a call on Facebook for women to march on Washington around the time of Trump's inauguration.

The idea took hold and attracted other activists who wanted to join. Noted feminist Gloria Steinem and civil rights activist and singer Harry Belafonte are honorary co-chairs of the event.