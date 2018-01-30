A staff member from a Windsor supportive care home has taken to Facebook to explain why the home held a crowdfunding effort for one of their residents who was previously convicted of murder.

CBC News first covered the story of Leigh Ziegler after a GoFundMe page to help him raise money for lost dentures was posted by Victoria Manor — CBC has recently confirmed Ziegler was convicted of the murder of Reginald Quesnel in 1981.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the home's executive director Leigh Vachon, said Victoria Manor was unaware of Ziegler's past when it ran the online campaign and only became aware after CBC contacted her with the information.

Victoria Manor staff say they were unaware of Leigh Ziegler's past murder conviction when they launched a GoFundMe campaign to buy him a new set of dentures. (GoFundMe)

"We were shocked because we only know the man he is today, the sweet, kind and loving soul that we showed to the public in hopes they would help get him replacements for his lost dentures," she wrote. "We were then saddened to think that the family of the victim of his crime may see the publicity around the campaign and be hurt by it. But that can be my only regret."

Vachon added Zielgler is in his 70s, has dementia and has no family — she said his condition doesn't allow him to step outside for fear of getting lost.

"Regardless of his past, he needed help and we would have been as committed to getting him dentures knowing his past as we had been not knowing, we just would have opted for a less public effort," she added.

Area philanthropist and son of the murder victim, Al Quensel, said he's at peace with what happened to his father and forgives Ziegler.

"I don't wish any ill will toward him," he said. "If people want to donate money for him to have his teeth fixed without his criminal activity divulge from the past I have nothing to do with that."

Victoria Manor is responsible for Ziegler, who remains on parole.