ZF-TRW workers accept new deal

A Windsor auto parts supplier for the Windsor Assembly Plant has ended their two-day strike.

The ZF-TRW plant ratified a new contract Sunday morning.

Unifor Local 444 officials say members voted 87 per cent in favour of the three-year collective agreement.

ZF-TRW was the last of four auto suppliers that supply to the Windsor Assembly Plant to approve a new deal.

On Thursday, only 38 per cent of ZF-TRW workers voted in favour of ratification during a vote, according to Unifor Local 444.

The company makes a variety of parts including automotive systems, modules and components.

