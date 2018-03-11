Skip to Main Content
ZF-TRW workers accept new deal

A Windsor auto parts supplier for the Windsor Assembly Plant has ended their two-day strike. The ZF-TRW plant ratified a new contract Sunday morning.

Unifor Local 444 officials say members voted 87 per cent in favour of the three-year collective agreement.

Only 38 per cent of ZF-TRW workers voted in favour of ratification during a vote Thursday evening, according to Unifor Local 444. (Unifor Local 444/Facebook)

ZF-TRW was the last of four auto suppliers that supply to the Windsor Assembly Plant to approve a new deal.

On Thursday, only 38 per cent of ZF-TRW workers voted in favour of ratification during a vote, according to Unifor Local 444.

The company makes a variety of parts including automotive systems, modules and components.

More to come.
 

