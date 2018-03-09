Production at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been halted Saturday because of "supplier issues."

While Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is not saying which supplier is causing problems, workers at ZF-TRW — one of its Windsor suppliers — are on strike.

Only 38 per cent of ZF-TRW workers voted in favour of ratification during a vote Thursday evening, according to Unifor Local 444. (Unifor Local 444/Facebook)

ZF-TRW, which makes a variety of of parts including automotive systems, modules, and components, voted to go on strike Thursday evening. Workers hit the picket line Friday.

The company posted the shift cancellations on Facebook Friday afternoon.

"FCA is monitoring the status of negotiations between a modular supplier in Windsor and Unifor, and is assessing production schedules at its Windsor Assembly Plant on a shift by shift basis," said Lou Ann Gosselin, FCA Canada's head of communications, in an email to CBC.