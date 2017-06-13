People hoping to enjoy the Ford Fireworks on the Windsor riverfront will again be able to take free, public transportation downtown.

For the ninth year, Zehrs is covering the cost of running dozens of buses for the event when it takes place on June 26.

Last year about 18,000 took advantage of the free ride, according to Transit Windsor Executive Director Pat Delmore.

About 18,000 people used this service last year. Transit Windsor puts more than 20 buses on the road. pic.twitter.com/SKrmv4b7e3 — @JasonViauCBC

Residents can ride to and from the event starting at 6 p.m. A park-and-ride service will also be available from Devonshire Mall.

After the event, rides will also be offered until after midnight to make sure everyone can get home, he added.