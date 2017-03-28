The Windsor Youth Centre has received a $25,000 Orange Door Award from The Home Depot Canada Foundation.

The money will be used to fund an outreach worker who will go to high schools to help troubled and homeless youth who can't get to the centre on Wyandotte Street East to get help.

"We're excited to receive the Orange Door Award because it helps keep our doors open to do the real work that needs to be done to get young people off the streets," said the centre's executive director Tamara Kowalska.

The centre is one of only eight organizations across Canada to receive the award this year.

It serves 57 young people each day, providing services such as meals, mental health and addiction support and assistance finding housing.