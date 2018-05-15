Skip to Main Content
Youth transported to hospital after jumping from moving vehicle

Notifications

Youth transported to hospital after jumping from moving vehicle

A young person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle, said the Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers were called to Main Street East in Kingsville around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

CBC News ·
(File photo/CBC)

A young person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle, said the Ontario Provincial Police.

 Officers were called to Main Street East in Kingsville around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The intersection at Main Street East and Jasperson Drive was closed for about 90 minutes but has since reopened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us