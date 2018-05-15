Youth transported to hospital after jumping from moving vehicle
A young person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle, said the Ontario Provincial Police.
Officers were called to Main Street East in Kingsville around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The intersection at Main Street East and Jasperson Drive was closed for about 90 minutes but has since reopened.
