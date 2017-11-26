17-year-old Yousif Youhan hasn't let his young age get in the way of becoming a great barber.

Youhan entered the Wincity Premiere Barber Battle more than a week ago and to his surprise he won second place.

"I tied the seven-year champion for first place," said Youhan, who later won second place based on a crowd vote.

The Catholic Central High School student has been gaining a lot of attention since the battle took place in mid-November. Youhan told CBC News he has even attracted people from Michigan looking to get a hair cut by him.

"People keep calling me asking for a hair cut", said Youhan. "For my age, that's good."

Beginnings

Youhan first received attention because of his popular fades and sharp designs -- which he learned from his cousin that owns a barbershop in Toronto.

The young barber, originally from Iraq, works at The Man Cave Barbershop on 1398 Ouellette Avenue where he sees about 15 clients a day.

"I see different kinds of people everyday. It's just fun to do", he said

.While he is gaining recognition for his talents now, Youhan's age initially created challenges for him.

"At first when clients came, they didn't trust me," he said. "But once I finish their haircut they're surprised."

Moving forward

The teen is taking his career seriously by going to school during the day and working at the barbershop during the evening. He also enrolled in a co-op program and a cosmetology course at his school.

Youhan said his goal is to continue to master his craft and eventually open is own barbershop.