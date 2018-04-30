Ontario's premier said the province is working on an 'educational process' for border cities as the federal government is expected to legalize recreational marijuana this year.

Premier Kathleen Wynne met with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder last week to sign a memorandum of understanding related to jobs, tourism and shared resources.

One of the items that came up — but was not part of the document — was how the two governments are handling potential problems surrounding legal marijuana.

"Our officials are working together with border states to make sure that the rules are clear," said Wynne, after signing the memorandum in Detroit.

Legal on both sides?

As Ontario announces locations for its recreational pot stores, people in Michigan have collected enough signatures to make recreational cannabis a ballot box issue.

Last week, a ruling on a petition sent the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana to state lawmakers who can either create the legislation or put it to a statewide vote this fall.

Regardless of the outcome, people who purchase legal pot in Ontario will have to be aware that crossing the border with the drug is a crime.

Canada's Public Safety Minister recently said that taking marijuana across the border will remain illegal even after it's legalized here.

Education process

Wynne told reporters that the two federal governments are working together on this portfolio, but said it's important governments work together on a provincial and state level.

She said the province is working on making sure Canadians know what they can or can't bring across the border.

Traffic makes its way to Ambassador Bridge that connects Canada to the United States in Windsor, Ont. (Mark Spowart/Canadian Press)

"There will be an education process on the Canadian side of the border to make sure that everyone understands what they can and can't do," said Wynne.