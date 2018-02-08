Ontario's Liberal government is firing back at opposition critics who say Premier Kathleen Wynne is trying to avoid domestic issues by threatening a trade war with U.S. states.

Wynne has said her cabinet would soon table legislation to reduce procurement opportunities for states that pass Buy American laws.

The PC's say the plan is just an attempt to deflect the blame ahead of a spring election, while the New Democrats say the premier is grandstanding.

The Liberals replied that their government began working on the issue more than a year ago.

Wynne took to Twitter to add that "when jobs and opportunities for Ontario workers are threatened," her government will always respond.