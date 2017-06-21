The Windsor Youth Centre will be the host of a new program that teaches residents the finer points of the sewing industry.

The Sew to Know program was created by Stephen Drouin, who received funding from the city as a way to teach people new skills and hopefully help them land a job.

"It's bringing a form of art and heritage into our community, that wasn't there to begin with," he said.

Lessons will be taught through six different classes over the course of six months. Participants will learn different skills and work with different clothing, from pants and dresses to bags and pillows.

Drouin also hopes to offer open workshops, where anyone can come in and use the machines.

The Windsor Youth Centre will be the host of a new program, Sew to Know, that will help community members learn how to sew. (Rima Hamadi)

The program is his way of giving back to the community that was there for him when he needed it.

"The Windsor Youth Centre was there for me in probably my most dire of need, when I was homeless and I didn't have housing and I didn't have any financial support," he said. "They helped me, so why can't I help other people?"