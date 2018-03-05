Windsor city council has balked at spending $1.4 million to go forward with plans for the first phase of the Wyandotte Town Centre World Market in favour of a new plan that would harmonize the area with the city's $5.25 million "districting concept."

The plan would have seen the BIA pay back the city $400,000 over a number of years.

"I see the bones for a Middle Eastern district," said Mayor Drew Dilkens during a marathon, two-hour discussion and debate on the plan.

The first phase called for a series of banners or streamers that would criss-cross Wyandotte Street East.

But the brightly-coloured fabric would have to be replaced every 10 years at a cost of $560,000. City staff, including the engineer, planner and fire chief, also did not have detailed answers to council questions on a variety of concerns including the how safe the banners would be.

Councillors were also concerned the BIA would have the money to replace the banners, even though Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association chairperson Tamara Kowalska promised the BIA would pay for them.

"I'm not necessarily against the plan," said Councillor Hilary Payne, who voted against the plan. "But I have a number of questions."

Councillor Paul Borelli, who also voted against the proposal, likened the situation to "putting the cart before the horse" and didn't see the proposal having a "theme consistent with the area as a district."

BIA has been working on plan for years

Kowalska said she'll take council's comments back to her membership to see how they want to re-imagine their plan in line with the decision.

"We've been working on this for years," she added. "This didn't just happen yesterday."

Members of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA will consider council's comments. (Architecttura Inc.)

Council is looking at creating a distillery district in the Walkerville BIA, to take advantage of the close proximity of Hiram Walker and Sons Ltd., the Canadian Club Brand Centre and the Walkerville Brewery — residents will have a chance to provide input on the details of the plan.

The mayor indicated he would like to see similar input into the Wyandotte Street area.

Council has asked administration to come back with a report looking at Wyandotte Street Town Centre "through a districting lens" according to a motion put forward by Councillor Rino Bortolin, who voted to go ahead with the plan during Monday's meeting.

He said any concerns, such as engineering, are always dealt with after council gives the go ahead to proceed.

"This project would be no different," he said.