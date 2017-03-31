Kubba is the Iraqi word for what many in Windsor know as "kibbeh."

In 2012, the raw version of the dish attracted a lot of attention because the local health unit said it couldn't be served.

But there's more to kibbeh — or kubba — than the raw variety.

At its core, the classic mixture of ground meat, onions and bulgur wheat can be prepared in a variety of ways. Some people fry it. Others bake it. You can even find it in a soup.

Kubba Kamil is a shop in Wyandotte Town Centre that specializes in a style of kubba named for the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Freshly cooked Mosul-style kubba. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Mosul-style kubba is essentially a thin meat pie that is boiled and, optionally, fried. It's popular across Iraq — and increasingly, in Windsor.

Tap on the audio player to learn more.

Kubba Kamil is located at 787 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor.

They're open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Their Mosul-style kubba is normally sold frozen to heat at home, but can be purchased heated.

Mosul-style kubba is cooked by boiling. If desired, it can be fried after. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Kamil's son Waseem likens the popularity of Mosul-style kubba in Iraq to pizza in Canada. Fitting, considering both are served in triangle-shaped slices. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

A batch of cooked kubba being cooled. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)