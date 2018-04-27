WSO celebrates Point Pelee's 100th birthday with brand new composition
"Pelee" debuts Saturday to a sold-out crowd at the park's visitor centre
2018 marks the one hundredth anniversary of Point Pelee National Park in Leamington.
So what do you give a national park celebrating such an important birthday?
If you're the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, you commission a musical tribute to the beloved nature area.
Entitled Pelee, the roughly 20-minute composition will be presented to the public for the first time Saturday to a sold-out crowd at park's visitor centre.
WSO music director Robert Franz spoke to Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette about the effort Friday. Tap to hear the conversation.
Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre spoke to Jeff Smallman, Pelee's composer, about the process of translating a national park into music. Tap to hear the conversation.
After Pelee's sold-out debut Saturday, the WSO will present the same program Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at the University of Windsor.