WSO celebrates Point Pelee's 100th birthday with brand new composition

2018 marks the one hundredth anniversary of Point Pelee National Park in Leamington.

So what do you give a national park celebrating such an important birthday?

If you're the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, you commission a musical tribute to the beloved nature area.

Entitled Pelee, the roughly 20-minute composition will be presented to the public for the first time Saturday to a sold-out crowd at park's visitor centre.

WSO music director Robert Franz spoke to Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette about the effort Friday. Tap to hear the conversation.

One of the things Point Pelee National Park is known for is the sound of the song birds. A different twist on that this weekend when the Windsor Symphony Orchestra plays the park. WSO music director Robert Franz tells us about the program. 10:37

Parks Canada is planning to build a tower near the tip of Point Pelee National Park. (Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation)

Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre spoke to Jeff Smallman, Pelee's composer, about the process of translating a national park into music. Tap to hear the conversation.

What do you give a national park celebrating its 100th birthday? The Windsor Symphony Orchestra decided to commission a brand new musical composition in honour of Leamington's Point Pelee National Park. We spoke to Jeff Smallman, the composer of "Pelee," which makes its public debut at the park Saturday. 7:37

After Pelee's sold-out debut Saturday, the WSO will present the same program Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at the University of Windsor.