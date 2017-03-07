Les Tetler never sat down at a wedding. He was too busy dancing.

His love of the dance floor, along with his indomitable spirit that kept him strong through World War II, are just two aspects of his life that will always be remembered by the veteran's daughter, Betty Sine.

Tetler died on Sunday. He was 97.

Sine said her father, a member of the Essex Scottish Regiment, spent three years in a German prisoner of war camp before he was freed at the end of the war.

Les Tetler served as a member of the Essex Scottish Regiment during the Second World War. (Marian Lefevre/CBC)

"I think it was the determination that got him through the difficult times in life," she said.

The delight he got out of taking a turn on the dance floor also made him special, Sine explained. He even won a jitterbug contest in England while he was serving overseas.

"He loved to dance, you could always find my mom and him dancing at the legion on the weekends," she said.

Tetler is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A veteran's memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. at Families First funeral home on Dougall Avenue South.