Many people were rocking their brightly coloured socks in Windsor and Essex County to mark World Down Syndrome day on Wednesday. But a few local parents also decided to mark the occasion with something a little more permanent.

They got matching "Lucky Few" tattoos, which refers to the families of children with Down syndrome.

Stephanie Seguin was one of the mothers who decided to get inked. Her 6-year-old daughter Hazel has Down syndrome.

"As a mom that has a kid with special needs you kind of feel alone at first and sort of looking for comfort and companionship and people to understand," she said. "This tattoo is an act that you can do with your family, because this is what it becomes."

Stephanie Seguin was excited to get her tattoo today, to permanently show her support for the Down syndrome community which she calls a "family." (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Seguin said her new tattoo will be a proud way for her to display that she is part of the Down syndrome community. She also hopes that people will mark the day by taking time to educate themselves about the genetic disorder.

Hear more from some moms who 'got inked' today, on CBC's Windsor Morning:

"I'm hoping that there's people out there today that are dispelling myths about Down syndrome that aren't true. I hope people are educating as well as rocking socks," she said.

A day to celebrate

March 21 was chosen as World Down Syndrome Day because it's the 21st day of the third month, and people with Down Syndrome have three copies of chromosome 21.

Many people mark the day by wearing brightly coloured socks to show their support.

"Today is about celebrating people with Down syndrome — celebrating their abilities, celebrating their accomplishments," said Karen Pickle, whose son Andrew Banar also has Down syndrome. "As a mom celebrating Down Syndrome awareness is seeing that Andrew is accepted in this community."

Karen Pickle, left, and her son Andrew Banar spent the day raising awareness for Down syndrome in their community. Banar, who has Down syndrome, owns a successful business called "Group Hug Apparel," which raises money for local charities. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Banar started a successful business, called Group Hug Apparel, selling T-shirts and accessories with his original designs on them. Some of the proceeds go toward local childrens' charities and Banar's goods are sold world-wide.

"He's done really well," said pickle. "It makes him part of the community. It makes him help other kids. It allows him to have a business. It allows him to advance and be accepted and have a future for himself."

Pickle said that the support her son has received in the community is what those with Down syndrome need the most to be successful.

"These young adults, these children, as they grow they want to accomplish things just like you and I," she said. "Going from challenges to accomplishments is huge so we're celebrating that today all around the world."