World-class education sought for Catholic elementary school

A big change could be coming to Christ the King Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has applied for an International Baccalaureate designation from the Switzerland-based education foundation that established the program in 1968.

If accepted, Christ the King would become one of 4,000 schools around the world to win the designation.

School board officials said they would make the school open to all students, regardless of catchment area.

"This is another option for our families. They would be able to have that education all the way from JK all the way to Grade 12," said Joseph Ibrahim, superintendent of education, referring to Assumption high school, which already has the designation.

The board has previously been accepted as a candidate for the designation for the middle years program at Assumption.

"That's why we're introducing this, to complete that continuum.... It's only going to be at Christ the King school [among Windsor-Essex elementary schools] and it will be open to any parent who would like to register their child there," said Ibrahim.

While Assumption's program is geared toward preparing students for university, the elementary program would give students a more international education.

"It's really focused on them learning about themselves, learning to be able to express themselves and connecting to the world and how the world works. And [they would] focus on global citizenship and how they can make a difference to make the world a better place," said Ibahim. "I know these are maybe general concepts. That's brought to life in the everyday subject matter."

He also said if the application for designation is accepted, that would not affect the plan to offer a fully French immersion program at Christ the King by 2024. Currently, it offers dual English and French tracks, as the English stream is being phased out.

Parents would not need to apply to send their children to the elementary IB program - everyone would be accepted.

If approved for candidacy, it would take the school another two years to gain the designation, and all the teachers would need to apply for the jobs and undergo training.

"Teachers need to want to be part of it," said Ibrahim. "With any program, it depends on who applies for the positions and who wants to participate in this program."

He added the process with staff is "internal" and hasn't been worked out yet.

In addition to the IB program at Assumption, Cardinal Carter in Leamington is a candidate for the designation for both its middle school and its secondary school.