Staff will be displaced and layoffs are possible at Caesars Windsor as the casino closes The Artist Cafe as part of what it is calling a "property enhancement plan" that will allow it to "remain competitive now and into the future."

The company plans to layoff about 30 employees, according to Jhoan Baluyot, Manager of PR and Communications for Caesars Windsor.

That number could change, as the casino will be working on employee transfer provisions under the collective agreement and on early retirement packages to deal with displaced workers.

"We reviewed our entire food and beverage operations and wanted to focus on the areas that we were doing very well at and what was most popular with our guests," said Baluyot.

Legends Sports Bar will be extending its hours as it's a "very popular" location said Baluyot, and employees affected by the layoffs will be able to apply for those positions.

"Layoffs are always a last resort. After careful consideration of all of our options, we have made this difficult decision," Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. "Caesars Windsor must remain competitive to ensure the overall health of our business and secure the jobs of more than 2,500 employees into the future."

As part of the enhancement plan, Caesars is planning a multi-million dollar renovation of the 389 rooms in the Forum tower hotel.