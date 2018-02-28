A Kingsville company has been fined after a worker was pulled into traffic by a cable, causing serious injuries.

Liqui-Force Services pleaded guilty to the offence in a Chatham court and was fined $50,000.

The company operates a no-dig pipeline rehabilitation service and pipeline inspections and maintenance.

The incident happened in February 2017 at a Chatham work site when an unwinding cable was caught by a passing vehicle. The worker was unravelling the cable when it happened, and he was pulled into moving traffic.

The man received life-threatening injuries from the incident.