R.J. Cyr Company in Maidstone has been fined $125,000 for an employee death in 2016.

Dean Trombley, 51, died while lifting conveyor frames with a crane and placing them on a support structure. According to the Ministry of Labour, as the employee was securing one of the frames to the support structure with clamps, it tipped toward the him, knocking him backward and pinning him to the concrete floor.

No one witnessed the accident, but it was captured on a security surveillance video.

The ministry found the materials should have been clamped to the support structure before detaching the crane, and that the company failed as an employer to comply with a regulation that states that "machinery, equipment or material that may tip or fall and endanger any worker shall be secured against tipping or falling."

Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud fined R. J. Cyr $125,000, following a guilty plea.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act — the surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.