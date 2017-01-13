Police have laid six more charges against Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the former Woodstock, Ont., nurse already charged with eight counts of first-degree murder involving residents of two long-term-care homes.

The new charges are four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in relation to people who were in her care, provincial police say.

The fresh details come as Wettlaufer is set to appear in a Woodstock, Ont., court Friday morning.

Wettlaufer was charged in October with eight counts of first-degree murder involving residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.

Police alleged the 49-year-old used drugs to kill the seniors between 2007 and 2014.