Luke Tremblay was tired of getting concussions from baseball, but he wanted to stay active so he started powerlifting — three years later the Woodslee man won became a national champion.

The 20-year-old lifted a total of 765 kilograms in deadlift, squat and bench press to take home the gold medal in the 105-kilogram weigh class at the Canadian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships over the weekend in Quebec.

"If someone would have told me three years ago I would became a national champion, I would have never believed it," he said. "It still hasn't sunk in."

Tremblay will now represent Canada at the World Powerlifting Companionship in Belarus this summer. 

Luke Tremblay

Tremblay will be representing Canada at the World Powerlifting Championships in Belarus this summer. (Meg Roberts/CBC)