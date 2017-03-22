Luke Tremblay was tired of getting concussions from baseball, but he wanted to stay active so he started powerlifting — three years later the Woodslee man won became a national champion.

The 20-year-old lifted a total of 765 kilograms in deadlift, squat and bench press to take home the gold medal in the 105-kilogram weigh class at the Canadian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships over the weekend in Quebec.

"If someone would have told me three years ago I would became a national champion, I would have never believed it," he said. "It still hasn't sunk in."

Tremblay will now represent Canada at the World Powerlifting Companionship in Belarus this summer.