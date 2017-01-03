Nearly 60 women from the Windsor region are heading to Washington later this month in solidarity against what they call the beginning of a long attack on women's rights under U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

They chartered a bus and plan to sleep in it overnight as they prepare for the annual Women's March on Washington. This year's rally — expected to draw up to 200,000 people — is set for Jan. 21, the day after Trump is inaugurated.

The group of Windsor women are worried about what could be lost both in the U.S. and internationally under the new administration, particularly when it comes to issues like women's health, immigration and social justice.

"The things he said during that campaign...did not sit well with a lot of women and there was a realization that we are not safe in where our women's rights are," said Pat Papadeas. "Progress can be lost and we really have to be vigilant in maintaining that."

Pat Papadeas is one of about 60 women heading to the U.S. capital for the annual Women's March on Washington to protest president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Some of the women are are going to support women's health, including abortion rights. During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly said he would abolish the right to an abortion.

Lady Laforet, executive director at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, said there are a host of reasons to attend the March on Washington.

"It's about everything. Social justice to human rights, to health care, immigration, ethnicity, gender, race, religion," she said.

Mita Williams will join the annual Women's March on Washington later this month to show support for women rights on the day of president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Protesters also want to tell the new government women everywhere will stand in solidarity when it comes to any attack on their rights, explained Mita Williams.

"It's important for the new administration to know that women's health, children's health and the health of the entire populace is really important," she said. "Any encroachments on that will be fought and protected."