Local artists who shared their talents during a Women's Day celebration on Sunday helped open doors for people battling substance abuse in Windsor.

Several musicians took to the stage at the Rondo throughout the afternoon and evening to celebrate women and to raise funds for House of Sophrosyne — a non-profit organization to help women fight addiction.

"We have a four-month waiting period to get into our program and literally women are dying, so with this money and in our new facility, we will be able to almost double our beds," said Karen Waddel, executive director of the House of Sophrosyne. "Its going to open up so many doors for those who are in recovery."

Karen Waddell, executive director of the House of Sophrosyne. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Ruby Mckinnon, more commonly known by her stage name Flower Face, sang and played the piano during the event and said it recognizes the significance of an important day.

"Being a woman in the music scene is very difficult and often you're not taken as seriously as men are," she explained. "I think that having an event just for women, for everyone to come out to and see what kind of talented women are even in their own city is an awesome thing."

Women's Day is Wednesday

Although International Women's Day isn't until Wednesday, Twisted Sisters member Stephanie Baker said the afternoon was the type of event she wants to bring her two sons to in order to celebrate how far society has come.

"It's really nice when we can all come together for an event like this and high-five each other and support each other's music careers," she said.