Police are looking for a woman who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The woman walked into the store, located on Howard Avenue near Edinborough Street, around 3 a.m. and demanded cash and other items from the store, according to police.

She left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes. No one suffered injuries.

Police are looking for a woman who is five foot six with a thin build. At the time, she was wearing a pink hooded shirt, sunglasses and a handkerchief over her face.