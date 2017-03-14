A woman was rescued from icy waters near the Puce River Harbour Tuesday afternoon, according to provincial police.

Officers were called to a marina on Old Tecumseh Road after reports of a person yelling for help in the area. They arrived to find two passersby who had heard the woman and pulled her from the water after she had fallen in.

Windsor Star photographer Dan Janisse was one of the rescuers. He was in the area looking for photo opportunities when he heard the woman cry for help.

The Lakeshore Fire service also attended the scene and helped keep the woman warm until paramedics arrived, according to deputy fire chief John Quennell.

A 45-year-old Lakeshore woman was taken to hospital, but is expected to survive.