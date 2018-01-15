A woman allegedly got into her car and hit another woman after the two had an "altercation" outside a Windsor business.

Police said it happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2017.

The victim was at a business on the 2600 block of Howard Avenue when a man and the suspect were leaving. The two women got into an altercation and the suspect got into her vehicle and drove it into the victim.

The victim suffered a broken leg.

Police said all three people were at a business in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ford Boulevard earlier that morning.

The suspect is described as a white female in her mid-20s, with long dark brown hair, about 5'10-5'11, 160 lbs.

The vehicle is described a dark SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, with blacked out rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.