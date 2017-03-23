A young local woman who suffered serious injuries after her car left North Malden Road on St. Patrick's Day has died.

Justine Soulliere was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit after the single vehicle collision, but died of her injuries Tuesday.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel," reads an obituary on Windsor Chapel's website.

Soulliere was full of "positive energy" and had an "inspirational and contagious personality" that touched many, according to the online post.

The obituary also makes special mention of the medical staff who cared for her and a man who held her hand until emergency workers responded.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support Soulliere and help meet medical expenses is still accepting donations to cover funeral costs. Early Thursday morning, $8,800 had been raised by 177 people in just one day.

Visitations will be held at Windsor Chapel on Tecumseh Road East on March 26 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held March 27 at 11 a.m. with cremation to follow.