The president of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association, Dean Lapierre, is being investigated for offensive comments on his personal Facebook page.

This image was shared on social media.

The executive director of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association, Ian Taylor, says they are looking into the matter.

"These comments are offensive and have no place in minor hockey," said Taylor.

"Although this was posted on Dean's personal page, we believe he holds a prominent position and has a public profile within the community."

"Nobody deserves to be called a bitch," said past president of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association Mike Dugal. "No woman deserves that. I find that offensive."

Dugal believes there's no correlation between Lapierre's private life and Windsor Minor Hockey, he points out "when you put it on Facebook, it's no longer private. It's out there for everybody to read."

The Windsor Minor Hockey League's code of conduct states "members of the Association shall refrain from the [sic] comments or behaviours, which are disrespectful, offensive, abusive, racist or sexist."

The code, which applies to officers of the Association, also explicitly states that it applies to "all social networks."