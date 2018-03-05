A tip from the public helped Windsor Police nab a suspect who was allegedly breaking into parked cars.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Pierre Avenue, between Chatham Street and University Avenue in downtown Windsor.

When officers arrived, they found at least three vehicles had been damaged.

A search of the area turned up a man matching the description from a witness. He was located about two blocks away.

The suspect was shining a flashlight into another car.

A 20-year-old Windsor man is charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, possession of break and enter tools, and two counts of stolen property.



