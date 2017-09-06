Brentwood Recovery Home is working with Our Lady of Assumption church to help keep its programming running while it recovers from the flood.

Water damaged the dining rooms, kitchen, meeting room, events hall and staff offices in the main building, as well as the basement in the women's dorm. It displaced 85 residents who were taking part in substance abuse recovery programs.

"Everything was under water," said Dan Soulliere, the executive director at Brentwood."Basically, it was an absolute mess. We lost everything."

He said with the help of Father Larry Brunet and Sister Lise Jolie, Brentwood was able to move their meetings and meals into Our Lady of Assumption on McEwan Avenue.

Fans are airing out the basement of the women's dorm at Brentwood after the flood on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"Bad situation, but people in the community came to our rescue here," said Soulliere.

He said within two hours residents were moved into homes of alumni from the Brentwood program. He said they made sure those in the program continued to go to their meetings, but not everyone returned back this week.

"We lost about six people," said Soulliere. "That was it. Everybody else is back."

He said some have called to come back to the program. Soulliere said the experience is a teachable moment for those recovering at Brentwood. He said it's putting the principles of the program into action.

Crews are repairing the walls after Brentwood was damaged during the flood last week. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"People helping people. That's what this is about," he said. "Staff were in day and night working trying to make the best of a bad situation."

Soulliere said dealing with difficult situations is something you learn to do at Brentwood, which has served more than 20,000 clients. People have been coming together since the flood and said they will get through this, he added.

Residents are back sleeping at Brentwood, but meals and programming are still off campus. Soulliere said the meeting room, dining rooms and kitchen in the main building will be operational by Friday night, but offices for the staff will take longer to become functional again.

Walls inside the main building at Brentwood had to be cut off and repaired after water damaged it last week. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I'd be thrilled if we're back fully functional in six months," he said. "I don't know that that will happen."

They will be working out of portable offices until all the work is complete. There is insurance for the damage, but Soulliere said there is a $25,000 deductible. Brentwood is taking donations.

Even though it won't be fully operational for some time, they're moving forward.

"I plan on having our graduation on Saturday morning at Brentwood."