If you think you're a good winter driver, you might want to think again. According to a new CAA survey, drivers are not as prepared for bad road conditions as they should be.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) surveyed more than 1,000 of its members in September to find out more about winter safety.

"We wanted to find out if the polite and well-mannered behaviours that Canadians are known for made their way onto the roads during the winter conditions we all face," said Kaitlynn Furse, manager of public relations for CAA South Central Ontario.

Furse said that drivers graded their road behaviour during winter as an A-minus while they graded fellow drivers with a C-plus.

"They think they're doing a pretty good job but others are not doing the same," said Furse.

Some of the finding of the survey included:

7 per cent of drivers don't clean the snow off their car.

44 per cent do not have a winter safety kit in their car.

46 per cent agree there aren't enough 'stay at home from work' days during bad weather

CAA safety tips

Furse said drivers should switch to winter tires when it is about 7 C and can remove them at that same temperature in early spring.

"Winter tires are something we always recommend," she said. "It can reduce your stopping distance up to 25 per cent."

She said keeping a winter safety kit in your vehicle is also a good practice in case an accident happens during bad weather.

"If you are stuck in a condition on the side of the road and it's cold it does bring unique safety concerns," said Furse.

She recommends having some extra warm clothing, a blanket, and non-perishable food and water.