A Windsor transit driver, who was punched in the face by a passenger several years ago, says drivers should be surrounded by protective shields to keep them safe from attackers.

Bus-driver safety once again became a hot-button issue in Canada after Winnipeg transit operator Irvine Fraser, 58, was stabbed and killed while waking a passenger on his bus Tuesday.

The Windsor driver, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because speaking to media goes against company policy, said he was struck in the head by a passenger who was never caught.

The most frightening time to drive is at night or during the weekend, he explained.

Winnipeg Transit experimented with protective plastic several years ago, but drivers said they were too cumbersome and they felt trapped because there was no alternative exit for them the escape by.

Pat Delmore, executive director at Transit Windsor, said there currently aren't any plans to try out plastic shields, but cameras will be installed on buses in the coming months.

Transit Windsor executive director, Pat Delmore. (Peter Duck/CBC)

"We don't see a lot of assaults," he said. "It's usually only one or two every couple of years."

Recorded assaults include drivers being spit on and hit, he added, but in most cases Windsor police can quickly be reached through driver's communication systems that have a direct line to the department.

The public transit community is "small" and "close" in Canada, according to Delmore, so the attack in Winnipeg has everyone upset. "It makes everybody think twice about what's happening on their buses."