Windsor moviegoers looking to sip on something a little stronger than soda could soon grab a glass of wine or cocktail at the Cineplex in Devonshire Mall.

The theatre location has "applied to serve alcohol, specifically spirits, beer and wine in all cinemas and lobbies of the location," according to Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario spokesperson Ray Kahnert, who added Cineplex has completed "most aspects" of its liquor licence application.

He said about 30 other theatres across the province are already licensed to serve alcohol as part of a trend away from Ontario's "more restrictive" rules of decades past.

"You can apply for a liquor licence if you run a movie theater, or a hair salon or a bowling alley or even in you have a funeral parlour," he said. "That's what the government has in mind when it modernizes the sale and service of beverage alcohol."

CBC News talked to people outside the theatre, and found mixed reactions to the idea of cracking a beer during a movie.

Adrianna Soares said she liked the idea.

"It's something a little extra for us to enjoy without the kids," she said.

Layla Lakaca agreed, adding it's fine considering alcohol is sold in grocery stores now.

But Huzela Unwalla had concerns.

"If they're going to have liquor ... they're probably going to make noise and it might disturb the audience," he said.

The cinema had to submit various letters of compliance to city departments as part of the "rigorous" process which typically takes 10-12 weeks.