Amy Osborn and Mary-Joe Renaud were crouched under a table at the Detroit Institute of Arts trying not to make a sound, when they saw the legs of a man walk into the cafeteria where they were hiding.

"Everyone dove under the tables. Then a man walked in. We all believe that was the shooter," said Renaud, a Windsorite who frequents Detroit.

Both Osborn and Renaud were in Detroit to take in the popular Noel Night festival. About 100 people were in the cafeteria including the Windsor women when they heard gunshots being fired just outside the DIA. Renaud said after a few minutes she heard what she believes to be shots coming from inside the building.

"We believed that we were hearing a semi-automatic weapon but it's possible someone was firing a gun and it was echoing off the building," said Osborn.

Detroit police said four teenagers were wounded in the shooting and were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Osborn said the incident was so horrific she could not sleep through the night.

"I spent a lot of time over the night trying to process whether or not I was in a mass shooting or if I was not and it was my imagination," Osborn explained.

Osborn is from Windsor but works as a nurse in Detroit. She said she's received mass shooting training as a nurse multiple times which helped her calm down a woman who was panicking during the ordeal.

"It was something I don't think anyone could be prepared for. But the woman with me was just beside herself she was hysterical," Osborn explained. "I think by paying attention to her feelings and trying to keep her calm I didn't have to think of my own as much."

Both Osborn and Renaud said they spent about five minutes under the table as did about 100 other people — most of them crying and praying.

After about five minutes, Osborn said emergency officials evacuated the building. Detroit police drove down Woodward Avenue with loud speakers announcing the event was over and curfew was being enforced.

While both Osborn and Renaud frequent the Motor City often, they say this has changed their perception of safety there.

"I love the growth that's happening in the city. It's a very vibrant place. I've worked in midtown for many years. I don't want to say that it's changed my perception of the city but I would be lying if I did say that," Osborn said.