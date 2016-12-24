Children from low-income Windsor families received new pairs of shoes heading into the holidays, thanks to a donation handed out Friday.

Mehari Hagos, a personal trainer, started his Kicks for Kids campaign in order to help out some of the youth who take part in his book camp program. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The boot camp operates out of Windsor Water World. Mehari met his members Friday and handed out about 30 pairs of shoes.

"It puts a smile on my face to see these kids just have something for Christmas," Mehari said.

Mehari gets help to pay for the shoes from several of his friends. He bought the shoes throughout the year whenever he finds them a huge discounts.