Windsor undergoing yearly checkup, survey exploring city's 'vital signs'

How do you rate the city's air quality, educational opportunities and public transportation? The WindsorEssex Community Foundation wants to know.

The Vital Signs survey was launched Tuesday for the fifth consecutive year and examines key areas of the Windsor-Essex region like housing, safety and the environment.

Answers are combined with national statistics to see how Windsor and Essex County's "vital signs" match up with other cities.

The survey was unveiled during a press conference on April 24. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Executive director Lisa Kolody said the survey represents the start of a "community conversation."

"We know that Windsor [provides] a unique experience and we want to be able to have that avenue for people to speak up," she said.

Analyzing what's important

The survey goes beyond rating the quality of city services. Participants can also express which key areas should be given more priority, such as accessibility for elderly people.

"In some areas, the senior experience is not very positive. It's tough for seniors to get around. I don't think that's a huge surprise, but maybe that's something we need to look at — housing for seniors, assisted care levels that might not be in place," she explained.

Appealing to youth

Surveys in past years have shown Windsor and Essex County to be more oriented toward a younger demographic.

"There are opportunities that exist in the community ... whether that's Windsor, LaSalle or Lakeshore," said Kolody.

Marcus Deans is the vice-chair of the Young Philanthropists, the youth committee of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Marcus Deans, a Grade 11 student at Académie Ste. Cécile, believes Windsor is mischaracterized as a city with "not much going on."

"Youth are feeling really positive ... We're enthusiastic about what's happening here and we're excited to be living here in the future," said Deans.

Filling out the survey

The survey is available online and must be completed in full to count toward the final report. Paper copies are also available by calling the WECF at 519-255-6572.

The WindsorEssex Community Foundation said it takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The full Vital Signs report will release on October 3.