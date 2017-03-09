After Windsor was deemed one of the worst places for women to live in Canada, a team of journalism students set out to discover how much weight that statement carried.

The dismal designation came from an annual study meant to illustrate the differences between men and women when it comes to holding leadership positions, economic security, education and health.

Of the 25 largest cities included in the report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Windsor ranked the worst last year.

That inspired Marty Gervais, who teaches a documentary course at the University of Windsor, to focus his annual final project on the issue of gender inequality.

​"You see a study, you see the facts, I just wanted to take the next step and to have these students explore, study and consider," he told CBC News.

"So far, it's looking like Windsor isn't the worst place to be a woman," - Melanie Renaud

The project was not about proving or disproving the original study, Gervais explained. The goal was to "simply say what is the truth and where are we going to go with this."

Second-year student Melanie Renaud worked on the project, which included a host of interviews with women from all walks of life.

"So far, it's looking like Windsor isn't the worst place to be a woman," she said. "It might have some bad things to it, but it's not the worst place."

The documentary Her Windsor premieres Mar. 31 at the Pitt-Ferry Social work building at 6 p.m.