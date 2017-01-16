Jayne and Kristy Harcarufka already know they won't get the trip they expected when they travel to Washington for the presidential inauguration Friday.

The politically-minded mother and daughter had hoped Hillary Clinton would be the first female president of the United States when they initially made their plans to attend the swearing-in last fall, but decided to go ahead anyway even though Donald Trump will be the person placing his hand on the Bible.

Jayne, who was born in the U.S., said she's excited for the trip even though she's no fan of the president-elect.

"I really want to see the inauguration, even though Hillary didn't win," said the 10-year-old. "I feel it's important to go and support my country, even though she didn't win, because it's still where I was born, and it's still the same America."

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton debate during the U.S. election. (Reuters)

Kristy said she recorded all of the debates during the election so her daughter could watch them the next day.

The pair plans to participate in the Women's March on Washington Saturday along with a busload of Windsor women who are heading to the American capital for the event.

"I hope that Jayne learns that she does have a voice, and there are things that she can do to stand up for her beliefs, and her voice is important, and it matters," Kristy said.